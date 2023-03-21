Konchar produced three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over Dallas.

Memphis outrebounded Dallas by 13 boards Monday, and Konchar did his part to contribute by grabbing seven rebounds in just 18 minutes. He didn't do much else, but this was still one of his better games in recent memory. Konchar hasn't posted double-digit scoring in a game since Jan. 1, and he's averaging just 1.2 points over 16.2 minutes across his past six contests.