Konchar totaled zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Rockets.

After back-to-back starts, Konchar moved back to the bench in favor of Jacob Gilyard. However, Konchar actually played more minutes as a reserve Wednesday than he did in each of his previous two games as a starter. Konchar struggled mightily from the field versus Houston, but he was active elsewhere, notching season highs in rebounds and blocks.