Konchar exited with 4:18 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday's 101-95 loss to the Clippers due to left thumb soreness and didn't return. He finished with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 21 minutes.

Konchar had missed the Grizzlies' final game before the All-Star break Feb. 15 against the Bucks due to a quadricep contusion, but it was a different injury that forced his early exit Friday. The fifth-year wing turned in a solid all-around line before departing the contest, paying dividends in particular for those who streamed him for steals.