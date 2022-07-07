Konchar and the Grizzlies agreed on a three-year, $19 million extension Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Konchar has two seasons left on his deal, so the extension has him under contract through the 2026-27 campaign. The only Purdue-Fort Wayne product in NBA history, Konchar has been with Memphis since signing a contract in July of 2019 after going unselected in the NBA Draft. Last season was the best of his career, with the 6-foot-5 guard averaging 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.9 minutes. He's a career 40.6 percent three-point shooter on 192 total attempts.