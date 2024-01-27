Konchar registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 107-106 victory over the Magic.

Konchar played at least 26 minutes for the fifth consecutive game, delivering across a range of categories. Despite only scoring double-digits once in the past five games, he has added 23 rebounds, 16 assists and 15 combined steals and blocks. He is by no means a must-roster player but in his current role, he can be considered if points are not essential for your team.