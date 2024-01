Konchar will join the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

The Grizzlies will use their 23rd different lineup of the season. With Konchar joining the first unit, Ziaire Williams will be bumped to the bench. Konchar has two starts under his belt this campaign with averages of 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals.