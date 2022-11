Konchar will start Sunday's matchup against Washington in the absence of Desmond Bane (toe), Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Konchar will draw his fifth start of the season with Bane sidelined. In his previous four starts, the fourth-year wing has averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 27.3 minutes, including a season-high 17-point performance in a win over the Rockets on Oct. 21.