Grizzlies' John Konchar: Latches on with Grizz

Konchar, unselected during the 2019 NBA Draft, has signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Konchar is coming off his senior year at Purdue-Fort Wayne. Last season, he made the 2018-19 All-Summit team by averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.0 steals across 34.3 minutes. He also shot 38.1 percent from deep on 4.2 attempts per contest.

