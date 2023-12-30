Konchar is a late scratch for Friday's game against the Clippers due to an illness.
The Grizzlies will be close to full strength Friday, as Ja Morant is back from his illness. But with Konchar sidelined, we could see Vince Williams pick up more minutes. Konchar is averaging 17.3 minutes per game in December.
