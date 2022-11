Konchar racked up 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 121-110 win over the Thunder.

Konchar finished Friday's contest with a double-double in scoring and rebounding, also leading the team with a team-high four threes. Konchar has made four or more threes in three games this season, having reached double-figures in five contests this year.