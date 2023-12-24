Konchar won't return to Saturday's game against Atlanta due to a left thumb injury. He finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one three-pointer in 13 minutes.

The Grizzlies haven't provided many details regarding the severity of Konchar's injury, so he can be viewed as day-to-day for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans. Memphis may get Marcus Smart (ankle) back for Tuesday's game, in which case Konchar may not be a lock to be included in the rotation even if he's cleared to play.