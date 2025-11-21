Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited output in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Konchar accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Thursday's 137-96 win over Sacramento.
Konchar remains on the edge of the rotation in Memphis, and he's still miles off the fantasy radar. Through 14 appearances, he's averaging 2.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 12.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited role continues•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Full stat line in win•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Modest outing in preseason finale•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Grabs six boards in Game 4 loss•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Logs 17 minutes in Game 3 loss•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Serviceable effort Friday•