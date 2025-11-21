Konchar accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Thursday's 137-96 win over Sacramento.

Konchar remains on the edge of the rotation in Memphis, and he's still miles off the fantasy radar. Through 14 appearances, he's averaging 2.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 12.3 minutes per contest.