Grizzlies' John Konchar: Limited role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Konchar had one rebound in three minutes during Tuesday's 133-120 loss to the Knicks.
Konchar continues to play nothing more than a depth role, logging single-digit minutes for the sixth time this season. Additionally, he hasn't seen the floor at all twice. Despite injuries to other players, Konchar has seen no benefit, a worrying sign for what might be to come. There is no reason to have him rostered, even in deeper formats.
