The Grizzlies have listed Konchar (thumb) as questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Trail Blazers.

Konchar has been sidelined for Memphis' previous three games and is in danger of missing a fourth due to a left thumb sprain. He had been listed as doubtful going into the team's previous two contests, so his questionable tag Saturday indicates he is trending in the right direction. His final status is not likely to be determined until closer to tipoff. Jordan Goodwin and Ziaire Williams are candidates to continue seeing increased run should Konchar not get the green light.