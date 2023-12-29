Konchar registered 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 142-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Konchar missed Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness, but he returned to action Thursday and played at least 25 minutes for the fifth time this year during the blowout loss. The 27-year-old made the most of his role, scoring in double figures for the first time during the 2023-24 campaign while also contributing on the boards. Although he flashed some promise Thursday, Konchar has been an unreliable fantasy option in recent weeks.