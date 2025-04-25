Konchar finished with five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Konchar knocked down a three-pointer but was otherwise quiet in Thursday's loss. Through the first three games of the series, he's averaging 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.3 minutes per game. With the Grizzlies facing elimination and Ja Morant (hip) sidelined for Game 4, Konchar's season could be nearing its end.