Konchar finished with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in five minutes in Sunday's 119-109 loss to the Celtics.

Konchar kept his spot in the Grizzlies' rotation, but he saw a steep reduction in playing time from the 27 minutes he played two days earlier while head coach Taylor Jenkins deployed trade-deadline pickup Luke Kennard (22 minutes) as the team's top wing off the bench. The split in playing time between Kennard and Konchar may not be quite as extreme in the games to come, but Konchar's already modest role still looks as though will shrink in the wake of the trade deadline.