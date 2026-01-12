Konchar (thumb) registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across five minutes in Sunday's 103-98 win over the Nets.

Konchar was available for the Grizzlies for the first time since Dec. 7 after completing his recovery from surgery to address a torn UCL in his left thumb. He was held out for the entirety of the first half before he entered the rotation for a brief stretch in the third quarter. Though Konchar is a strong defender who's capable of guarding multiple positions, he'll likely be at risk of falling out of the rotation once the Grizzlies get one or more of their five other injured players (Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Scotty Pippen and Ty Jerome) back in action.