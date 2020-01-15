Grizzlies' John Konchar: May have concussion
Konchar missed Monday's G League game against Santa Cruz while in the concussion protocol.
It's unclear when Konchar will return, as word around the 23-year-old's condition has remained quiet. Bruno Caboclo and Marko Guduric were sent down Monday to receive some work as well as cover for the currently injury-riddled Hustle, who are without Konchar and fellow starter Jarrod Uthoff (shoulder). It remains to be seen how long Caboclo and Guduric will stay in the G League, as it may depend on the availability of Konchar and Uthoff. Konchar's next opportunity to return is Friday against the South Bay Lakers.
