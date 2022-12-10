Konchar amassed eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 114-103 win over the Pistons.

Konchar continues to start for the Grizzlies, although his production of late has started to decline. He has been a top-100 player over the past month but has seen that fall to outside the top 150 across the last three games. He remains a viable asset, thanks mostly to his ability to chip in across multiple categories. With that said, his upside is limited, meaning he could be dropped if a hot free agent comes along.