Konchar scored five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added two rebounds, an assist and a block across 15 minutes in Friday's 141-125 preseason victory over Miami.

Konchar is buried in the Grizzlies' depth chart and isn't expected to have a major role to begin the regular season. He is in competition with Vince Williams, GG Jackson and Santi Aldama for minutes, but expect more clarity regarding the team's rotation in the coming days as Memphis prepares for its first regular season game against the Pelicans on Wednesday.