Konchar logged eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 131-110 victory over the Warriors.
Konchar continues to play meaningful minutes, logging at least 20 minutes for the third straight game. While he was able to impact the game from a reality standpoint, his tangible production continues to fade in comparison. A consistent role appears to be his, for now, making him a player to consider in deeper formats.
