Konchar will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Portland, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

With Desmond Bane (ankle) rejoining the starting five after a one-game absence, Konchar will shift back to a reserve role Wednesday. In six appearances, Konchar has averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 27.3 minutes per contest.