Konchar contributed 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 loss to the Hornets.

Konchar led all players in Wednesday's contest in rebounds while tallying a team-high-tying trio of steals and ending as one of five Grizzlies with a double-digit point total over a performance that was one board short of a double-double. Konchar set a new season high in scoring, posting his third game of 10 or more points. He has now hauled in nine or more boards in seven games, including in two straight contests.