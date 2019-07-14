Grizzlies' John Konchar: Not available Sunday
Konchar will sit out Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League semifinals matchup with the Pelicans due to an unspecified injury, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Wallace notes that both Konchar and Yuta Watanabe and are feeling banged up, but the two are likely sitting out for precautionary purposes more than anything else. The Grizzlies and Konchar came to terms on a two-way deal shortly after he went undrafted in June, and the organization seems to have gotten a good evaluation of the shooting guard through stints in the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. Over five games in total, Konchar has averaged 5.0 points and 7.4 boards in 24.4 minutes per contest.
