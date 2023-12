Konchar (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Konchar left Saturday's win over Atlanta because of a thumb injury, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up Tuesday. Over his last four appearances, Konchar has averaged 4.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game.