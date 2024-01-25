Konchar provided 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 win over the Heat.

In his fourth straight game as a starter, Konchar registered his first double-double of the season, with his last coming Nov. 18, 2023 against the Thunder. He's capable to contributing from time to time, and with Memphis missing Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Ja Morant (shoulder) for a significant amount of time, Konchar should see sustained playing time for the near future.