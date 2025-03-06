Konchar (knee) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Konchar was initially termed questionable due to a sore right knee, but he's now trending toward missing Wednesday's matchup. With an unsteady spot in the back end of Memphis' rotation, Konchar's absence likely wouldn't open up many minutes. However, Vince Williams and Lamar Stevens would be the likeliest candidates to see expanded roles.
