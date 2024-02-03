Konchar is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a right calf contusion.
This is a new injury for Konchar, who was previously dealing with a left ankle injury leading up to Thursday's contest. He'll likely need to make it through morning shootaround and pregame warmups to get the green light for Sunday night.
