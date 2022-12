Konchar (toe) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Konchar and many regulars got the night off during Monday's surprise win over the Heat, but he'll be back in action Wednesday. In Konchar's past 10 games (all starts), he's averaged 10.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.5 minutes.