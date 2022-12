Konchar contributed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Konchar was invisible in the loss, failing to register a single point. After a strong run of performances, he has cooled significantly of late, almost to the point where he is now a non-factor in standard formats. He will of course be better than this but managers could certainly consider moving on from him in favor of a streaming spot.