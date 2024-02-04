Konchar (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Konchar, along with the majority of Memphis' regulars, will be sidelined Sunday. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in New York. In Konchar's absence, GG Jackson, Jacob Gilyard and David Roddy are candidates for increased playing time.
