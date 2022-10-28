Konchar (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Konchar suffered a shoulder injury at some point during or after Memphis' game against Brooklyn and was considered questionable heading into Thursday. With the guard ruled out, David Roddy could see more minutes in a depth role behind Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks.
