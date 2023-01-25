Konchar has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors while in the NBA's concussion protocol.
There was no word of a head injury following the Grizzlies' last matchup Monday against the Kings, so it's unclear as to when Konchar suffered the injury. He'll need to pass through the league's protocol prior to gaining clearance to return.
