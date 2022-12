Konchar had nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 128-103 win over the Hawks.

Konchar managed to contribute across the board in this one, turning in his best rebounding and passing performance of December. He's scored in double figures just once in his last six contests, but his production elsewhere continues to buy him a look in deeper fantasy leagues.