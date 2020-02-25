Konchar finished with eight points (4-4 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 124-97 loss to the Clippers.

Konchar saw decent run Monday as the Grizzlies continue to trend in the wrong direction. Up until this point, Konchar has had no fantasy value at all and perhaps this is a one-off. However, the Grizzlies are battling a couple of key injuries and Konchar certainly has the ability to contribute in multiple categories when given the opportunity. Those in deeper formats should keep an eye on the rotations moving forward.