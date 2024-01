Konchar finished Tuesday's 120-103 victory over the Mavericks with four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes.

With multiple key contributors out, Konchar played at least 25 minutes for just the sixth time this season. Even when Konchar's held a consistent role, he's struggled to maintain fantasy relevancy, so Ja Morant's season-ending shoulder injury shouldn't make Konchar a must-roster player in standard formats.