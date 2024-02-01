Konchar (ankle) is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Cavs, Memphis beat reporter, Sharon Brown, reports.
Konchar appears to be on track to return from a one-game absence Thursday evening, which may result in Scottie Pippen Jr. returning to the second unit. Check back closer to tip-off for official word on Konchar's status.
