Konchar amassed seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 victory over Phoenix.

Konchar recorded double-digit rebounds for the second time this season after grabbing 15 boards Sunday against the Thunder. Konchar finds himself on the streaming radar with the Grizzlies dealing with several key injuries in the frontcourt. Over his past two outings, Konchar posted averages of 5.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.0 steals.