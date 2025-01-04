Konchar (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
After returning to the bench against the Kings on Friday, Konchar struggled in 15 minutes on the floor. He failed to score and finished with only four rebounds. Memphis is dealing with several injuries to key players, which could result in a rough outing for the Grizzlies on Saturday against Golden State.
More News
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Shifts to second unit•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Pulls down 12 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Pulls down 15 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Starting against Oklahoma CIty•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Muted role continues•
-
Grizzlies' John Konchar: Good to go against Chicago•