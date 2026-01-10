default-cbs-image
Konchar (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Konchar has missed the last 14 games for Memphis, and the questionable tag suggests he might have a shot at returning Sunday. Konchar hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a torn UCL in his left thumb, and if he's cleared to return, he's likely to see minutes off the bench as a spot-up shooter.

