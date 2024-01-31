Konchar (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against Cleveland.
Konchar was unavailable Monday against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return following a few days to rest. If he sits out once again Thursday, Jacob Gilyard and Scotty Pippen could continue to see increased run for Memphis.
