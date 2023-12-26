Konchar (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Marcus Smart (ankle) is also questionable for the Grizzlies, and his return would make it more difficult for Konchar to see consistent minutes. Konchar has had a limited role in December so far, averaging 16.5 minutes per contest.
