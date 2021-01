Konchar (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Konchar has missed the past four games due to a sprained left ankle, but he could make his return Wednesday. He's played a rotational role for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 19.8 minutes.