Konchar is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to left shoulder soreness.

Konchar chipped in seven points, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's win over the Nets, but he may have hurt his shoulder sometime during the contest. If Konchar is unable to play Thursday, more minutes would be available for David Roddy behind starters Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks.