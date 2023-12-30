Konchar (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Konchar was a late scratch for Friday's game versus the Clippers, and he remains day-to-day ahead of Sunday's contest. Luke Kennard (knee) and Derrick Rose (hamstring) are also questionable for Memphis, so suddenly there is about to be a lot more competition for playing time.
