Konchar produced seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Jazz.

Konchar didn't appear in the Grizzlies' regular-season opener but has had relatively consistent playing time off the bench over the last four matchups. He generated modest production Wednesday and is now averaging 4.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game this season.