Konchar agreed to a four-year, $9 million deal with the Grizzlies on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Following four seasons at Purdue-Fort Wayne, Konchar signed with the Grizzlies as an undrafted free agent on a two-way deal last season. Overall, the rookie averaged 2.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 9.5 minutes. Konchar also appeared in 20 games in the G League for the Memphis Hustle. He saw 29.1 minutes per game, averaging 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals. He also shot 56.5 percent from the field. Konchar is unlikely to be fantasy relevant this season, but the organization seems to have faith in him as a long-term rotation player.