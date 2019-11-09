Play

Konchar will rejoin the Grizzlies ahead of Saturday's tilt with Dallas, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Konchar will rejoin his parent club after recording 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks against the Legends on Friday. The stop is expected to be short-term as the Grizzlies need depth with both Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke resting Saturday.

