Konchar amassed three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 121-101 loss to the Warriors.

Konchar missed Memphis' previous contest due to an ankle injury, but he was able to suit up Friday and returned to the starting lineup. The fifth-year guard had a poor shooting night, but he partly made up for that by crashing the boards, leading the team with a season-high 12 rebounds. Konchar has grabbed double-digit boards in three games this season, but he's averaged just 4.7 points in those performances, highlighting the primary reason why he's on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.